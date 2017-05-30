Amazon shares top $1,000, but other stocks fall with oil prices and bond yields

Stocks are opening lower as energy companies fall with the price of oil and a slip in bond yields hurts banks.

U.S. crude futures fell 1.4% to $49.14 a barrel in New York on Tuesday. Devon Energy lost 2.4% and Kinder Morgan fell 1.7%.

Technology companies are higher as traders return after the Memorial Day holiday.

Payment processor CardConnect jumped 10% after it agreed to be bought by First Data for about $468 million.

The Dow Jones industrial average of 30 major stocks slipped 25 points, or 0.1%, to 21,052.

The S&P 500 inched down 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,412.

The Nasdaq composite inched up 3 points, or 0.04%, to 6,213.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com, the e-commerce giant that has changed how much of the world shops for books, toilet paper and TVs, hit a new milestone. Its stock topped $1,000 for the first time.

That price puts Amazon's market value at $478 billion, double that of rival Wal-Mart and more than 15 times the size of Target. And its four-digit stock price places it in rare company: Only four other U.S.-listed companies have shares that trade above $1,000.

Amazon has come a long way since its start in 1995, when it mostly sold books. The Seattle company now sells just about anything, from groceries to small appliances, and has been blamed for taking business away from department stores, supermarkets and clothing retailers.