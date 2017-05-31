Technology stocks climb in early trading

Stocks on Wall Street opened with tiny gains on Wednesday as technology stocks again took the lead.

Analog Devices jumped 5.3% after the chipmaker reported earnings that were much higher than analysts were expecting.

Other technology stocks also rose. Texas Instruments rose 1%.

Phone companies were up too. Verizon rose 0.7%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index inched up 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,41.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2 points, less than 0.1%, to 21,025.

The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2%, to 6,216. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, was trading at a record high.