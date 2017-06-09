Banks lead an early gain for U.S. stocks

Banks and energy stocks were leading U.S. stock indexes higher in Friday’s early trading on Wall Street.

Comerica gained 2.1% shortly after the opening bell, while Chesapeake Energy increased 2%.

The pound slumped after Britain's ruling Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2%, to 2,437.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45 points, or 0.2%, to 21,227. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,320.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.22%.