Tech stocks drop again, pulling U.S. indexes down

Another drop in technology stocks dragged U.S. indexes lower in early trading Thursday on Wall Street.

Apple and Microsoft were each down about 1% in the first few minutes of trading. Netflix and Facebook each fell 1.6%.

Retailers were also doing poorly. Supermarket chain Kroger plunged 13% after reporting weak sales and cutting its profit forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,425.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 48 points, or 0.2%, to 21,325. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, gave up 54 points, or 0.9%, to 6,140.