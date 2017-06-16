Stocks slip as Amazon-Whole Foods deal hammers grocery stores

U.S. stocks are lower Friday as Amazon's deal to buy Whole Foods Market is sending grocery stores, big retailers, and food makers and distributors sharply lower. Amazon and Whole Foods are both climbing. Energy companies are rising as the price of oil moves higher and smaller companies are down.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,424 as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 29 points, or 0.1%, to 21,330. The Nasdaq composite fell 38 points, or 0.6%, to 6,127. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 11 points, or 0.8%, to 1,399.

GROCERY SHOPPING: Online juggernaut Amazon said it will buy organic grocery company Whole Foods for more than $13 billion, or $42 a share. Whole Foods Market had been the target of sale rumors for two months, boosting its stock. The shares last traded at $42 about two years ago. Whole Foods jumped 27% to $41.97; Amazon climbed 3.1% to $994.33.

TERROR IN THE AISLES: Amazon has tested grocery stores of its own and also offers Prime Fresh, a $299-a-year grocery delivery service. Because Amazon doesn't mind losing money, it's something of a unique threat to grocery stores, food producers and other kinds of retailers. Amazon might be able to sell inexpensive groceries as it makes its money from its online marketplace, and do to big grocery stores what it's done to many other retailers.

Investors responded by dumping the stocks of major retailers and grocery store operators. Four of the five biggest losses in the S&P 500 index in early trading were retailers: Kroger, Target, Costco and Wal-Mart Stores.

Target tumbled 8.4% to $50.81. Costco slid 5.9% to $169.45. Wal-Mart declined 5.5% to $74.65.

GOING ORGANIC: Many big retailers have started trying to sell more groceries in the last few years to try to capitalize on shoppers' yen for fresher, more natural food. That was a trend Whole Foods helped start.

Supermarket chain Kroger, which plunged 19% on Thursday after lowering its sales forecast, dived 12.5% on Friday morning to a three-year low of $21.48. Sprouts Farmers Market skidded 7.5% to $20.74 and Supervalu sank 13.6% to $3.25.

Organic and specialty foods distributor United Natural Foods dropped 14.7% to $33.92 and Sysco Foods fell 3.8% to $53.41. Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods tumbled 6.7% to $36.46.

Drugstore CVS declined 5.1% to $75.98 and Walgreens sagged 5.7% to $77.89.

Big food companies also tumbled. Campbell Soup fell 3.2% to $55.13 and Hormel declined 2.6%, to $33.70. General Mills fell 3.1% to $57.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMMERED: Defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton tumbled 18.4% to $32.11 after it said it is the target of a government investigation. The McLean, Va., company said the Department of Justice is conducting both a civil and criminal investigation into its accounting practices and the way it charges the U.S. government. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation and its own auditing hasn't turned up any major erroneous costs or problems.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 20 cents to $44.66 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 34 cents to $47.26 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices inched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.15% from 2.17%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 110.70 yen from 110.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.1197 from $1.1155.

OVERSEAS: European stock indexes rose after Greece reached a deal with its eurozone creditors. The agreement will release an additional $9.5 billion in rescue money, which means the country won't face the risk of bankruptcy when it has to make a big debt payment next month. France's CAC 40 climbed 0.7% and the DAX is Germany rose 0.3%. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose 0.6% after the Bank of Japan said there are signs of improvement in the world's third-largest economy. South Korea's Kospi finished little changed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rebounded 0.2%.