Technology companies and banks are leading stock indexes modestly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple rose 1.7% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, while Google's parent company, Alphabet, gained 1.6%. Bank of America gained 1.4%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5%, to 2,444.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 72 points, or 0.3%, to 21,457. The Nasdaq composite climbed 60 points, or 1%, to 6,211.