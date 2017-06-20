Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

Stocks are easing mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street, a day after big gains from tech companies pushed indexes to their latest record highs.

Technology stocks were slightly lower early Tuesday. Apple fell 0.5% and Microsoft gave up 0.4%.

Energy companies were also down as the price of crude oil fell about 3%. Rig operator Transocean gave up 3.6%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,448.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,531. The Nasdaq composite fell 12 points, or 0.2%, to 6,227.