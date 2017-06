Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in phone and technology companies.

Verizon lost 1.8% early Tuesday, AT&T fell 1.1% and Microsoft slipped 0.8%.

Darden Restaurants rose 3% after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,432.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 24 points, or 0.1%, to 21,385. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.3%, to 6,225.