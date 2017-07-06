NATION
BUSINESS

Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

Retailers and technology stocks were leading U.S. indexes lower Thursday in early trading on Wall Street.

Phone companies and real estate stocks were also down at the opening bell. L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, slumped 9% after reporting weak sales for June.

Bank stocks bucked the downward trend and rose.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,422. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 69 points, or 0.3%, to 21,408.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 39 points, or 0.7%, to 6,110.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.37%.

