Stocks have a mixed start on Wall Street; Abercrombie & Fitch dives 16%

Stocks were off to a mixed start on Wall Street on Monday as losses for banks and energy companies outweighed gains in technology companies.

Chevron fell 0.8% in early trading, and Wells Fargo lost 0.6%. Microsoft rose 0.5%.

Abercrombie & Fitch plunged 16% after the clothing seller said it was no longer seeking a sale.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,424. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23 points, or 0.1%, to 21,391.

The Nasdaq composite increased 13 points, or 0.2%, to 6,166.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.38%.