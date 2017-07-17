Stocks open mostly lower after hitting record highs last week

Stocks started the week mostly lower, having closed at all-time highs last week.

Consumer-focused companies were rising early Monday and banks were falling. Netflix rose 1.5%, and Zions Bancorporation fell 1%.

Appliance maker Whirlpool rose 1.3%.

Financial companies turned lower as interest rates slipped. BlackRock fell 2.8% after a disappointing second-quarter report, and insurer MetLife fell 1.1%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped a fraction of a point to 2,458.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 21,627. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,315.