Led by healthcare companies, stocks open higher

Stocks are rising further in morning trading as healthcare companies, banks and consumer companies all gain ground.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals surged 25% Wednesday after it reported positive results from studies of a cystic fibrosis drug.

The technology component of the Standard & Poor's 500 index reached an all-time high.

Scripps Networks climbed 18.7%, and Discovery Communications gained 7.1% after the Wall Street Journal said the companies are discussing a combination.

The S&P 500 edged up 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,466.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat at 21,577. The Nasdaq rose 31 points, or 0.5%, to 6,375.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Tuesday.