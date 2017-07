Gains for banks and energy stocks are leading indexes higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 3% on Tuesday after turning in strong quarterly results, and mining company Freeport-McMoRan jumped 10% after reporting revenue that was higher than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117 points, or 0.6%, to 21,626.

Technology stocks fell. The Nasdaq composite fell 10 points, or 0.2%, to 6,400.