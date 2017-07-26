Stocks rise as corporate profits climb; investors await Fed announcement

Stock markets around the world ticked higher Wednesday as businesses continued to report stronger-than-expected earnings. Treasury yields took a modest step backward as the Federal Reserve prepared to wrap up a two-day meeting on interest rates, which most investors expect to be uneventful.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,479, as of 11 a.m. Eastern Time. It closed at a record high Tuesday, as did several other indexes of U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 105 points, or 0.5%, to 21,720. The Nasdaq composite edged up 9 points, or 0.1%, to 6,411.

LIFTOFF: Boeing's stock was on pace for its best day in more than seven years after it raised its forecast for earnings this year and reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Its shares rose $16.94, or 8%, to $229.40.

PICKUP: AT&T jumped $1.75, or 4.8%, to $37.97 after reporting stronger second-quarter profit than Wall Street had forecast.

GOING BIG: Advanced Micro Devices soared to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it raised its forecast for full-year revenue growth and reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter. Its shares jumped $1.25, or 8.9%, to $15.36.

FED IN FOCUS: The Federal Reserve is wrapping up a policy meeting on interest rates, and most investors expect it to hold them steady after raising rates three times since December. Perhaps more interesting will be if the central bank says anything about its plans to trim its vast store of investments. The Fed has amassed a $4.5-trillion balance sheet after buying up bonds after the financial crisis in hopes of keeping interest rates low and helping the economy.

Some investors worry that markets are due to shake out of their unusually calm pattern as the Fed further raises rates and trims its balance sheet.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 2.32% from 2.33%. The two-year yield slipped to 1.38% from 1.39%, and the 30-year yield held steady at 2.92%.

LOOKING AHEAD: Akamai Technologies fell to the sharpest loss in the S&P 500 despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The provider of online cloud services gave a forecast for third-quarter revenue and other measures that were lower than analysts were expecting. Akamai shares fell $6.92, or 13%, to $46.36.

MARKETS ABROAD: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.3%

France's CAC 40 rose 0.5%. FTSE 100 in London gained 0.2%. Germany's DAX rose 0.3%.

COMMODITIES: The price of oil continued its recent ascent, and benchmark U.S. crude topped $48 a barrel for the first time in seven weeks. It climbed 18 cents to $48.07 a barrel and was on pace for its third straight gain. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 19 cents to $50.55 a barrel.

Natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold dropped $3.20 to $1,248.90 an ounce. Copper rose 3 cents to $2.88 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar edged up to 111.99 Japanese yen from 111.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1633 from $1.1652, and the British pound rose to $1.3050 from $1.3037.

