Stock indexes rise as media companies climb

U.S. stocks are starting the week higher as media companies gain.

Scripps Networks, the company behind HGTV and the Food Channel, rose 1.1% Monday after it agreed to be bought by Discovery Communications. Discovery shares slid 4.2%.

Charter Communications jumped 6.1% after the Wall Street Journal said Charter isn't interested in buying Sprint.

HSBC gained 1.8%. The bank said higher interest rates helped it make more money for its lending business. It will also buy back $2 billion in stock.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,477.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60 points, or 0.3%, to 21,890. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.3%, to 6,394.