BUSINESS

Stock indexes rise as media companies climb

U.S. stocks are starting the week higher as media companies gain.

Scripps Networks, the company behind HGTV and the Food Channel, rose 1.1% Monday after it agreed to be bought by Discovery Communications. Discovery shares slid 4.2%.

Charter Communications jumped 6.1% after the Wall Street Journal said Charter isn't interested in buying Sprint.

HSBC gained 1.8%. The bank said higher interest rates helped it make more money for its lending business. It will also buy back $2 billion in stock.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,477.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60 points, or 0.3%, to 21,890. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.3%, to 6,394.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°