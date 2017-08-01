Solid earnings drive stock indexes higher

More solid earnings reports from U.S. companies are sending stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Banks, technology companies and retailers were among the early winners Tuesday. Bank of America gained 1%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises jumped 5% after reporting solid earnings. Archer-Daniels-Midland gained 3% after its own results came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,474.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 83 points, or 0.3%, to 21,976. The Nasdaq composite increased 14 points, or 0.2%, to 6,362.