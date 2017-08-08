Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after the market closed at its latest record high.

Healthcare and technology companies had some of the biggest declines in early trading Tuesday. Henry Schein lost 5.1%. Microsoft lost 0.6%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39 points, or 0.2%, to 22,079. The Nasdaq composite went down 13 points, or 0.2%, to 6,369.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.26%.