Stocks fall amid U.S.-North Korea tensions; Disney and Netflix slide

U.S. stocks headed lower in early trading Wednesday as traders weighed the growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. A batch of disappointing company earnings also weigned on the market, with consumer-focused companies and technology stocks among the biggest decliners.

Wall Street's downbeat start followed a slide in major stock indexes in Europe and Asia. Gold and bond prices rose.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,467 as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64 points, or 0.3%, to 22,020. The Nasdaq composite slid 40 points, or 0.6%, to 6,329. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 9 points, or 0.7%, to 1,400.

KOREA JITTERS: With President Trump warning North Korea of “fire and fury,” investors have become concerned that the war of words between Washington and Pyongyang could spiral out of control. Pyongyang said it was examining plans for attacking Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific with a military base. The comments follow reports that the North has mastered a technology needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile.

MOUSE HOUSE: Disney dropped 5.1% to $101.57 a day after the media giant reported a weak quarter and said it would pull its movies from Netflix and start two of its own video streaming services. Netflix fell 1.9% to $174.99.

Read more: Disney to offer two streaming services and end its movie distribution agreement with Netflix »

BAD TRIPS: Priceline Group slid 8.1% to $1,882.94 after the online travel booking service issued a profit forecast that was weaker than analysts expected. Its rival TripAdvisor also slumped after its latest quarterly report showed that online and transaction revenue growth fell sharply. TripAdvisor shares declined 8.5% to $36.21.

TIME OUT: Fossil tumbled 25.6% to $8.81 after the watch maker said sales continued to weaken, falling short of analysts' estimates. The company booked a hefty charge and said its chief financial officer is leaving the company.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 1.1%, while France's CAC 40 slid 1.4%. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares declined 0.6%. Major indexes in Asia closed lower. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.3%, while Seoul's Kospi fell 1.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.3%.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.22% from 2.26%.

METALS: Gold, a traditional haven, was moving higher. It was up $15.70, or 1.2%, to $1,278.30 an ounce. Silver also rose, climbing 38 cents, or 2.3%, to $16.77 an ounce.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 27 cents to $49.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 29 cents to $52.43 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.96 yen from 110.48 yen. The euro slid to $1.1714 from $1.1752.

UPDATES:

8:10 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 6:50 a.m.