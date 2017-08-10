Tech companies lead broad slide in stocks; oil rises

Technology companies were leading a broad slide in U.S. stocks in early trading Thursday as investors pored over the latest corporate earnings reports. Banks and retail chains were also among the big decliners. Simmering tensions between the U.S. and North Korea weighed on the market. Oil prices headed higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 20 points, or 0.8%, to 2,453 as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 120 points, or 0.5%, to 21,928. The Nasdaq composite sank 76 points, or 1.2%, to 6,275. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 6 points, or 0.5%, to 1,390.

SIMMERING TENSIONS: North Korea revealed on Thursday a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if North Korea were to go through with the plan. The move added to escalating U.S.-North Korea tensions.

TECH SLIDE: Losses among technology stocks led the market slide. Alliance Data Systems fell 2.7% to $225.64. Broadcom declined 2.3% to $243.45.

FINANCIALS FALLING: Several financial-sector companies helped pull down the market. MetLife fell 1.6% to $47.56. Charles Schwab fell 1.6% to $41.33.

RETAIL SLUMP: Disappointing quarterly results from big department store chains put investors in a selling mood. Macy's was down 4.4% to $22.02 after the company said its sales continued to decline in the second quarter. Dillard's slumped 15.5% to $61.99 after the chain booked a loss for the second quarter as increased inventory led to big discounts. Kohl's slid 8.6% to $38.31.

NOT HUNGRY: Meal kit company Blue Apron plunged 11.2% to $5.54 after reporting a decline in customers.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.21% from 2.25%.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $49.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 21 cents to $52.91.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.48 yen from 109.85. The euro fell to $1.1735 from $1.1752.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe were headed lower. Germany's DAX fell 0.9%, the CAC 40 in France lost 0.5%, and Britain's FTSE 100 sank 1.3%. Earlier in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped less than 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 1.1%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down nearly 0.1%.

