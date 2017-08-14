Stocks open solidly higher, led by banks and tech firms

Stocks opened solidly higher on Wall Street on Monday as the market comes off its worst week since March.

Gains in technology companies and banks helped send indexes higher. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook each rose about 1% in the first few minutes of trading.

Bank of America was up 1.6%, and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1%.

Signs of anxiety in the market that flared last week were on the wane. Prices for bonds and gold fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 19 points, or 0.8%, to 2,460.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 128 points, or 0.6%, to 21,988. The Nasdaq composite rose 59 points, or 1%, to 6,315.