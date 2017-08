Stocks open slightly higher, led by banks and tech firms

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led again by gains in banks and technology companies.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, and Advanced Micro Devices jumped 1.8%.

Streaming music service Pandora rose 4.6% after naming a new chief executive. Roger Lynch had been head of Dish's streaming video service.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26 points, or 0.1%, to 22,020. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 6,343.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.27%.