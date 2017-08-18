Stocks start lower; Foot Locker and Deere dive

Stocks are opening with small losses as a steep slump for farm equipment maker Deere hurts industrial companies.

Deere fell 7.2% Friday after its third-quarter sales came up short of Wall Street estimates.

Banks fell as bond yields continued to decline. Lincoln National lost 1%.

Athletic gear retailer Foot Locker plunged 25% after a weak quarter. It said it plans to close more stores.

Stocks are coming off their biggest one-day loss in three months.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,425.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 21,726. The Nasdaq composite was unchanged at 6,222.