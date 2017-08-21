Stock indexes slip again, but Herbalife jumps

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Monday, following back-to-back losses for the Standard & Poor's 500 index over the last two weeks.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was down 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,423, as of 10 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42 points, or 0.2%, to 21,632. The Nasdaq composite fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 6,210.

CALM CALENDAR: The beginning of this week may be slow for markets, with few high-profile events on the schedule. Earnings reporting season is almost over; about 95% of companies in the S&P 500 have already said how much they earned during the spring quarter. Few major economic reports are on deck.

A calm week may be welcome, following a second shaky week in a row in which the S&P 500 had its biggest one-day loss in three months. Worries about politics, both domestic and international, contributed to the nervousness. The S&P 500 has had two days in the last two weeks when it's dropped by more than 1%. It's had only four for the year so far, which is well below typical levels.

STOCK BUYBACK: Herbalife is up 9.5% to $67.85 after the nutritional supplement company said that it was in talks to be acquired and taken private, but that those negotiations ended last week — and that in response to those talks, it is offering to buy $600 million worth of its shares from existing investors in an auction.

Herbalife, which has its U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles, said that investors who sell their shares will get a contingent cash payment if the company is sold within two years. The maneuver, known as a modified Dutch auction, will pay shareholders between $60 and $68 per share. The offer ends next month.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH: This week's highlight probably will be a mountain gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for central bankers, economists and policy makers. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi are expected to speak at the symposium, which begins Thursday and is hosted by the Fed's Kansas City regional bank.

Tremendous stimulus from central banks has been one of the main reasons for the stock market's surge since the Great Recession. But the Federal Reserve is now slowly raising interest rates and preparing to pare back the vast trove of bonds that it bought following the 2008 financial crisis to shore up the economy. Investors are wondering when the European Central Bank may follow suit.

Jackson Hole has been the site of market-moving news in the past, including in 2010 when then-Fed chief Ben Bernanke signaled the central bank may embark on another round of bond buying to shore up the economy.

KOREA DRILLS: One wild card for markets lies in Asia, where U.S. and South Korean forces started their annual joint military exercises Monday. Tensions with North Korea are higher than usual, and Pyongyang in the past has responded to the drills with weapons tests and belligerent rhetoric.

MARKETS ABROAD: South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4%.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX lost 0.8%, and the FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.1%.

YIELDS: Treasury yields edged down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.19%, from late Friday’s 2.20%. The two-year yield slipped to 1.30%, from 1.31%, and the 30-year yield held steady at 2.78%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 108.87 Japanese yen, from 109.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.1783, from $1.1760, and the British pound rose to $1.2889, from $1.2876.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $48.40 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 50 cents to $52.22 a barrel.

Natural gas slipped a penny to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.60 a gallon, and wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to $2.60 a gallon.

Gold rose $5.50 to $1,297.10 an ounce. Silver rose 9 cents to $17.09 an ounce. Copper rose 4 cents to $2.98 a pound.

