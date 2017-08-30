Stocks rise, pushed up by banks and tech companies

U.S. stocks are rising as banks move higher along with bond yields and interest rates. Technology companies are also trading higher, including chipmaker Analog Devices, which had a strong quarter. Energy companies continue to fall as investors sort through the ongoing damage caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. The Commerce Department raised its estimate for economic growth and said that in the April-through-June period, the U.S. gross domestic product grew at its fastest pace in two years.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index ticked up 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,452 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average was unchanged at 21,865. The Nasdaq composite climbed 36 points, or 0.6%, to 6,338 as technology companies rose for the third day in a row. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 5 points, or 0.4%, to 1,338.

EARNINGS: Analog Devices climbed 3.2% to $82.09 after it announced strong quarterly results along with a better-than-expected revenue forecast for the current period. Other technology companies also rose, with Microsoft up 49 cents to $73.54.

Drone maker AeroVironment soared 16.9% to $46.01 after the company said product sales almost doubled in its fiscal first quarter.

Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and other drinks, rose 2.7%, to $52.57 after it raised its profit forecast and posted strong quarterly results.

H&R Block slid 7.7% to $26.98 after it said it isn't planning any major cost cuts in its new fiscal year, unlike the year before.

BONDS: Investors' concerns about tensions between the U.S. and North Korea appeared to ease, and bond prices inched down after a big jump the day before. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.14% from 2.13%. That moved interest rates higher, and bank stocks climbed.

The price of gold fell $6.40, or 0.5%, to $1,312.50 an ounce.

STORM DAMAGE: Energy companies continued to fall as the Gulf region was inundated with rain by Harvey, which has knocked out significant oil drilling and refining capacity. On Tuesday the largest oil refinery in the U.S. was shut down. The operator of a major pipeline carrying fuel to the East Coast also said it was running at a reduced rate.

The storm has dumped a record amount of rain on the Gulf Coast. It made landfall again in Louisiana overnight. Authorities say at least 20 people have died in the storm.

Anadarko Petroleum retreated 1.2% to $40.24 and Marathon Oil fell 1.3% to $10.74.

Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 33 cents to $46.11 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 31 cents to $51.35 a barrel in London. The price of wholesale gasoline rose 6 cents.

CANCER TREATMENTS: The Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The drug, Kymriah, is made by Novartis, and several other companies are working on similar treatments. They are called CAR-T therapies, and they are being developed for blood cancers and maybe other tumors too.

The approval wasn't a surprise to investors, and Novartis stock fell 1.1% to $82.68.

Gilead Sciences rallied, however. On Monday the company agreed to buy CAR-T drug developer Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion. Gilead's stock climbed 5.3% to $79.74. Juno Therapeutics, which is studying a similar treatment, fell 4.1% to $42.03.

ECONOMY AND HIRING: The U.S. economy grew 3% in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department. That's the fastest pace in two years. The agency raised its projection from last month, when it estimated that gross domestic product rose 2.6%.

Meanwhile U.S. businesses added 237,000 jobs in August with broad gains across several industries including construction, manufacturing and leisure and hospitality, according to a survey of private businesses by ADP. The government will make its own report on hiring Friday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.17 yen from 109.71 yen. The euro declined to $1.1907 from $1.1992.

OVERSEAS: European stocks bounced back after several days of losses. Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 both gained 0.7%. The FTSE 100 in Britain climbed 0.6%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2%.