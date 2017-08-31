Stocks jump after report of stronger consumer spending

U.S. stocks are climbing Thursday after the Commerce Department said spending by U.S. consumers grew in July, along with wages and salaries. Healthcare companies are making some of the biggest gains, along with technology companies and retailers. Investors also are pleased with economic reports from Europe and China. Packaged-food companies are slumping again after a weak quarterly report and disappointing guidance from Campbell Soup.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,467 as of 11:55 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 21,933. The Nasdaq composite was up 46 points, or 0.7%, to 6,414, close to the record high it set in late July. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 13 points, or 1%, to 1,405.

The S&P 500 is down a small amount in August, and September is typically the weakest month of the year for stocks. On average, the S&P 500 falls about 0.5% in September.

ECONOMY VIEWS: The Commerce Department said consumer spending rose 0.3% in July, the best showing in three months, as wages and salaries increased. Stocks climbed a day ago after the government raised its estimate of second-quarter economic growth.

Elsewhere, inflation in the eurozone increased in August, and a measurement of factory activity in China improved.

RETAIL RALLY: The consumer spending figures suggest Americans feel comfortable enough to spend more money, and consumer spending is responsible for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

That helped companies such as online retailer Amazon, whose shares climbed 1.1% to $978.37. Toymaker Hasbro rose 1.9% to $97.10. Jewelry seller Tiffany advanced 2.7% to $90. Toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker ticked up 2.1% to $142.70.

Footwear retailer Shoe Carnival soared 22.5% to $20.12 after it posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

HEALTHIER: Drugmaker Gilead Sciences rose 2.2% to $83.05, its highest price in more than a year. Health insurer Centene rose 2% to $88.18. Scientific instrument-maker Thermo Fisher rose 1.5% to $185.61.

Technology companies went up for the fourth day in a row. Alphabet, Google's parent company, rose 1.3% to $955.57. Microsoft ticked up 66 cents to $74.67. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6% to $168.40.

WHO'S HUNGRY? Campbell Soup skidded 6.5% to $46.97, a two-year low, after the company said it expects sales to keep falling over the next year as more people buy fresh foods instead of its canned soups and bottled juices. The company forecast a smaller-than-expected annual profit after it reported a weak fourth quarter that included disappointing sales of snack food.

Its competitor Mondelez fell 1.6%, to $40.96. Kraft Heinz declined 1.2% to $80.93. All of those companies have seen their stocks tumble this year as Americans lose their appetite for packaged foods and seek fresher alternatives.

ENERGY: After three days of losses linked to Tropical Storm Harvey, benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.22, or 2.7%, to $47.20 a barrel in New York as the rains hitting the Gulf Coast began to abate. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $1.76 cents, or 3.5%, to $52.49 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline prices jumped 11 cents.

DOLLAR DOUBTS: Discount retailer Dollar General reported a bigger profit and better sales than Wall Street expected, but it said rising discounts hurt its profit margins. The stock had rallied more than 10% since early July. On Thursday, it slid 5.1% to $72.84.

SCANDAL GROWS: The scope of Wells Fargo's fake accounts scandal widened after the bank revealed that 3.5 million accounts may have been opened without customers' permission between 2009 and 2016. That's well above the 2.1 million fraudulent accounts the bank disclosed a year ago. Wells Fargo stock fell 38 cents to $50.98.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.13%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 110 yen from 110.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.1896 from $1.1890.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.4%, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.6%. The British FTSE 100 advanced 0.9%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Seoul's Kospi both fell 0.4%.