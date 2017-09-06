Stocks rise; energy companies lead the way

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, recovering some of the market's hefty losses from the day before.

Energy companies led the gainers Wednesday, climbing as the price of crude oil rose. Chevron climbed 2.2%.

Gains by healthcare companies and several big retailers also helped lift the market. AbbVie and Home Depot both rose 2.4%.

Travel companies including United Airlines and Expedia fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,465.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54 points, or 0.3%, to 21,807. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3%, to 6,393.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.10%.