Stocks rise as Hurricane Irma weakens into a tropical storm

Insurers and travel companies are rising sharply in early trading on Wall Street after Hurricane Irma didn't turn out to be as destructive as many had feared.

Royal Caribbean Cruises rose 3% in early trading Monday, and Chubb gained 3.2%.

Technology companies were also rising in the early going. Apple added 1.2% and Facebook climbed 1.1%. Technology remains the highest-performing sector in the market this year.

Banks were also rising more than the rest of the market Monday as bond yields jumped. Bank of America shares rose 1.2%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.7%, to 2,479.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 172 points, or 0.8%, to 21,479. The Nasdaq composite increased 66 points, or 1%, to 6,426.