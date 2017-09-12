Stocks rise further into record territory, led by banks and tech

Stocks are moving further into record territory in early trading on Wall Street, led by more gains for banks and technology companies.

Banks were benefiting Tuesday from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Wells Fargo rose 1.1%, and Bank of America gained 1.4%.

Materials companies were higher, led by a 2.8% gain for DowDuPont, which announced some changes to its breakup plan for which activist investors had been pushing.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,494.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 70 points, or 0.3%, to 22,126. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.3%, to 6,448.