Stocks slip as tech and healthcare stumble

U.S. stocks are slipping, with technology and healthcare companies taking some of the biggest losses.

Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen dropped 3.1% on Thursday. McKesson fell 2.8%.

Facebook gave up 1.3%. Lattice Semiconductor fell 2.7% after the U.S. government blocked a Chinese government-financed firm from buying the chipmaker, citing national security grounds.

Energy companies rose as the price of U.S. crude oil rose to $50 for the first time in a month.

Stock indexes closed at record highs the last two days.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index sank 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,491.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 12 points, or 0.1%, to 22,145. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 33 points, or 0.5%, to 6,426.