Stocks edge mostly up in early trading; Oracle slumps

U.S. stock indexes were inching mostly higher in early Friday trading on Wall Street as more gains for Boeing sent the Dow Jones industrial average above the record high it reached a day earlier.

Other major indexes were little changed in the first few minute of trading. Healthcare stocks were higher, while technology companies fell.

Business software maker Oracle slumped 5.7% after issuing a disappointing forecast for its cloud computing business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,495.

The Dow rose 34 points, or 0.2%, to 22,237. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 6,423.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20%.