Stocks edge up, led by tech firms and banks

Stock indexes are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading, extending the market's gains from a day earlier.

Technology and healthcare stocks were among the biggest gainers early Tuesday.

Facebook climbed about 1%, and Amgen rose 0.3%.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1%, to 22,358. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,506. Both indexes closed at record highs Monday.

The Nasdaq composite increased 10 points, or 0.2%, to 6,464.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.22%.