Stock indexes slip; energy firms rise, but tech falls

U.S. stock indexes inched down Monday in a quiet open to trading for the week. Technology stocks fell, but gains for oil producers and other energy companies kept the losses in check.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,500, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average inched down 15 points, or 0.1%, to 22,334, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 32, or 0.5%, to 6,394.

Smaller stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 4 points, or 0.3%, to 1,454.

TECH TURBULENCE: Tech stocks in the S&P 500 lost 1%, the steepest drop among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Losses were broad across the sector: Facebook slid 3.3%, chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.4%, and semiconductor company Broadcom fell 1.7%.

ENERGIZED: The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 65 cents, or 1.3%, to $51.31 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 88 cents to $57.30 per barrel.

That helped lift stocks across the energy sector, which rose 1%. Marathon Oil gained 2.6%, and Noble Energy rose 2.4%.

REVVED UP: Genuine Parts jumped 7% to $94.13 — the biggest gain in the S&P 500 — after it said it would buy Alliance Automotive Group, a European distributor of auto parts, tools and workshop equipment. Genuine Parts valued the deal at $2 billion, including the repayment of debt.

MARKETS ABROAD: Germany's DAX index rose 0.2% after Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term. Merkel's party and its allies, though, lost some seats as they turned in one of their weakest postwar results. The results pushed down the euro and underscored the tricky challenge Merkel has in forming a coalition with new partners to lead Europe's biggest economy.

The CAC 40 fell 0.3% in Paris, and the FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% in London.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.4%.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.24% from 2.25%. The two-year fell to 1.42% from 1.44%, and the 30-year held steady at 2.78%.

CURRENCIES: The euro fell to $1.1882 from $1.1941, and the British pound slipped to $1.3519 from $1.3527. The dollar inched up to 112.15 yen from 112.05 yen.

COMMODITIES: Gold slipped 80 cents to $1,296.70 an ounce, silver fell 5 cents to $16.93 an ounce, and copper fell a penny to $2.93 a pound.

Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.83 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon.

CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017)

UPDATES:

7:40 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.