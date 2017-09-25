Stock indexes slip; energy firms rise, but tech falls

U.S. stock indexes inched down Monday in a quiet open to trading for the week. Technology stocks fell, but gains for oil producers and other energy companies kept the losses in check.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,500, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average inched down 15 points, or 0.1%, to 22,334, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 32, or 0.5%, to 6,394.
Smaller stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 4 points, or 0.3%, to 1,454.
TECH TURBULENCE: Tech stocks in the S&P 500 lost 1%, the steepest drop among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Losses were broad across the sector: Facebook slid 3.3%, chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.4%, and semiconductor company Broadcom fell 1.7%.
ENERGIZED: The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 65 cents, or 1.3%, to $51.31 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 88 cents to $57.30 per barrel.
That helped lift stocks across the energy sector, which rose 1%. Marathon Oil gained 2.6%, and Noble Energy rose 2.4%.
REVVED UP: Genuine Parts jumped 7% to $94.13 — the biggest gain in the S&P 500 — after it said it would buy Alliance Automotive Group, a European distributor of auto parts, tools and workshop equipment. Genuine Parts valued the deal at $2 billion, including the repayment of debt.
MARKETS ABROAD: Germany's DAX index rose 0.2% after Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term. Merkel's party and its allies, though, lost some seats as they turned in one of their weakest postwar results. The results pushed down the euro and underscored the tricky challenge Merkel has in forming a coalition with new partners to lead Europe's biggest economy.
The CAC 40 fell 0.3% in Paris, and the FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% in London.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.4%.
YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.24% from 2.25%. The two-year fell to 1.42% from 1.44%, and the 30-year held steady at 2.78%.
CURRENCIES: The euro fell to $1.1882 from $1.1941, and the British pound slipped to $1.3519 from $1.3527. The dollar inched up to 112.15 yen from 112.05 yen.
COMMODITIES: Gold slipped 80 cents to $1,296.70 an ounce, silver fell 5 cents to $16.93 an ounce, and copper fell a penny to $2.93 a pound.
Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.83 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon.
UPDATES:
7:40 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.
This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.