Tech stocks rise, but energy and industrial stocks fall

U.S. stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in big technology companies are partly offset by losses in energy and industrial stocks.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6% early Friday, and business software maker Oracle increased 1.2%. Newfield Exploration fell 1% and United Technologies gave up 0.8%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 edged up 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,511. The S&P 500 closed at a record high Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36 points, or 0.2%, to 22,344. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3%, to 6,471.