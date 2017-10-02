Stocks add to record highs; oil prices drop

U.S. stocks opened at record highs Monday as technology and healthcare companies advanced. Energy companies were plunging as prices of crude oil and other fuels fell sharply. Nordstrom stock was tumbling after the New York Post said talks to take the department store company private were stalling. Spain's main stock index dropped after reports of widespread violence and unrest as the Catalan region voted on an independence referendum.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,524 as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 61 points, or 0.3%, to 22,466. The Nasdaq composite climbed 23 points, or 0.4%, to 6,519. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 7 points, or 0.5%, to 1,498. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell closed at record highs Friday, and the Dow was trading above the record it reached in mid-September.

NORDSTROM WOES: Nordstrom slumped 6.2% to $44.21 after a report that talks to sell the company to a group of investors including the Nordstrom family could fall apart. The New York Post reported that the would-be buyers are having trouble getting enough financing to complete the sale. Nordstrom rallied in recent months after it disclosed the talks.

OIL SLICK: Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.36, or 2.6%, to $50.31 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, shed $1.14, or 2%, to $55.65 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline, heating oil and natural gas prices also sank.

Exxon Mobil shares fell 62 cents to $81.36, and Anadarko Petroleum declined 1.7% to $48.04. Hess fell 1.9% to $45.98.

EARLY LEADERS: Health insurer UnitedHealth ticked up $1.57 to $197.42, and drug maker AbbVie rose 1.2% to $89.95. Genetic testing equipment company Illumina climbed 1.7% to $202.54.

Chip maker Intel rose 1.4% to $38.60. PayPal rose 1.4% to $64.95. Cloud computing company Citrix Systems jumped 3.2% to $79.31.

CHANNEL CHANGER: Shares of Disney and cable company Altice rose after the two firms resolved a dispute that could have resulted in a blackout of Disney channels in the New York area. Altice runs Optimum cable. Altice USA rose 1.9% to $27.83. Disney ticked up 1% to $99.51.

EUROPE: The euro declined and Spanish stocks dropped as investors reviewed an independence vote and unrest in Catalonia. Officials in the region, which includes Barcelona and accounts for a large portion of Spain's economy, say an overwhelming majority of voters supported independence from Spain. The central government said the referendum is invalid and illegal. Close to 900 people were injured in confrontations with police who were trying to shut down the voting, although most of the injuries were not serious. More than 30 police officers were also hurt.

The Spanish IBEX index dropped 1.8%.

BONDS: Bond prices moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.32%, from Friday’s 2.34%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.63 yen, from 112.51 yen. The euro fell to $1.1751, from $1.1816.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX advanced 0.3% and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.2%. The British FTSE 100 index added 0.6%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.2%. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed Monday for national holidays.