Automakers and homebuilders lead stocks higher

Stocks were edging higher in early trading on Wall Street on Tuesday as automakers and homebuilders posted solid gains.

General Motors jumped 3.3% in early trading, and Ford rose 1.8% after both companies reported solid sales numbers for September.

Homebuilders were broadly higher after Lennar reported higher earnings and revenue than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,531.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 31 points, or 0.1%, to 22,591. The Nasdaq composite edged up 9 points, or 0.1%, to 6,525.

All three indexes closed at record highs the day before.