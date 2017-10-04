Retail and healthcare stocks rise, but others fall

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for retailers and healthcare companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Pepsi is down 2% early Wednesday after it reported weaker-than-expected sales and lowered its revenue forecast.

Office Depot is down 15% after it said it will buy CompuCom for $1 billion. The company also cut its forecast for operating income.

Spain's main stock index is down 2% on reports the government in Catalonia will declare independence.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,533.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8 points, less than 0.1%, to 22,650, and the Nasdaq composite fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 6,527.