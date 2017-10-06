Stocks fade, Treasury yields jump after jobs report

U.S. stocks faded a bit from their record highs in early trading Friday, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index was on pace to snap its longest winning streak in four years. Treasury yields climbed after the government's monthly jobs report showed wages rose more than expected last month, which should keep the Federal Reserve on pace to continue raising interest rates.

The jobs report, often the most anticipated economic data of each month, was unusually difficult to parse after damage from recent hurricanes affected hiring from Texas to Florida, economists say.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell nearly 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,549, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. If the day ends this way, that would be the first decline for the index in nine days.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to 22,767, and the Nasdaq composite was close to flat at 6,586 points. All three indexes closed at record highs Thursday.

WASHOUT JOBS REPORT: Employers cut more jobs last month than they added, the first time that has happened in seven years. It's a sharp turnaround from earlier this year, when the strengthening job market was encouraging investors to push stocks higher and higher.

Economists had been warning of a particularly weak figure and cautioned not to take too much away from the report. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma meant the closure of thousands of businesses, and drops in employment at restaurants and bars were a big driver of last month's decline.

Other recent economic data have been more encouraging, including particularly strong reports on the nation's manufacturing and services sectors this week.

Friday's jobs report contained some encouraging signs. Average hourly wages jumped 2.9% from a year earlier, more than economists expected. Some of that may be from the number of lower-wage jobs that were lost following the hurricanes, but the government also revised up its figure for wage growth in August.

YIELDS RISE: Stronger wage growth could push up inflation and keep the Federal Reserve on its course to slowly raise interest rates from their record lows.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.39% from 2.35% and touched its highest level since May.

The two-year yield climbed to 1.52% from 1.49%, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.94% from 2.89%.

FINANCIALS UP: Banks benefit from higher interest rates because higher rates can mean bigger profits from making loans. Financial stocks in the S&P 500 rose 0.3%.

DIVIDENDS DOWN: Higher interest rates make bonds more attractive to investors looking for income, and that undercuts demand for stocks that pay relatively big dividends.

Telecom stocks in the S&P 500 slid 1.6%, by far the largest drop among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Other traditional dividend payers also were weak. Real estate stocks sank 0.9%, and utilities fell 0.6%.

WAREHOUSE WEAKNESS: Costco Wholesale fell 5.5% to $157.98 — the biggest decline in the S&P 500 — despite reporting stronger earnings for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts pointed to a slight drop in its membership renewal rates, among other factors.

COMMODITIES: Higher interest rates tend to mean less demand for gold, and the metal's price dropped $9.30 to $1,263.90 an ounce.

Silver fell 24 cents to $16.40 an ounce. Copper fell 2 cents to $3.03 a pound.

Benchmark U.S. crude sank $1.41, or 2.8%, to $49.38 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.09 to $55.91 a barrel.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.3%, and Germany's DAX was close to flat. Japan's Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong both rose 0.3%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.38 Japanese yen from 112.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1696 from $1.1708, and the British pound fell to $1.3035 from $1.3116.