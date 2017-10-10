Stocks open higher, led by tech and consumer products firms

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and consumer products makers.

Energy companies were also higher in early trading Tuesday as crude oil and natural gas prices rose.

Wal-Mart was up 3.7% after the giant retailer said it expected a 40% surge in online sales next year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,551.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 49 points, or 0.2%, to 22,811. The Nasdaq composite climbed 23 points, or 0.3%, to 6,602.