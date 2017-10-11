Stocks start mostly flat; airlines and Kroger climb

Stocks were off to a mixed start on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors get ready for a wave of third-quarter company earnings reports.

Airlines were off to another strong start. Delta Air Lines rose 1% after reporting a solid quarter. JetBlue Airways jumped 2.2%.

Supermarket operator Kroger soared 4.6% after saying it was considering selling its convenience store business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,550.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points, less than 0.1%, 22,837. The Dow closed at a record high the day before.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 4 points, less than 0.1%, to 6,582.