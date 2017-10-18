Banks lead stocks mostly higher

Financial companies led U.S. stock indexes mostly higher in morning trading Wednesday as investors pored over the latest batch of company earnings and deal news. IBM surged on strong quarterly results, lifting technology-sector stocks. Energy companies declined as early gains in crude oil prices faded.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,560 as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 135 points, or 0.6%, to 23,132, lifted by a big gain in IBM. The Nasdaq composite slipped 1 point to 6,622. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4 points, or 0.3%, to 1,502. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 and Dow posted record highs Monday and again Tuesday.

BETTING ON BANKS: Financial stocks notched some of the biggest gains. Assurant rose 5.5% to $101.16.

TECH STAR: IBM jumped 9.5% to $160.40 after the technology company delivered strong quarterly results.

DONE DEAL: Anthem, the second-largest U.S. health insurer, climbed 3.5% to $193.87 after announcing that it entered a prescription benefits management deal with CVS. CVS rose 1.1% to $73.41.

BANKING ON IT: Northern Trust shares climbed 5.4% to $96.05 after the bank's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's estimates. The bank also said it plans to cut $250 million in annual spending by 2020.

DO OR DO NOT: Electronic Arts slid 3% to $112.52 after the video game company said it will postpone an upcoming “Star Wars” game to make changes. The game was scheduled to be released next year or early in 2019. EA is also closing down its Visceral Games studio.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.34% from 2.30%.

ENERGY: Oil prices lost some of their gains from earlier in the morning. Benchmark U.S. crude was up 10 cents at $51.98 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 2 cents to $57.86 a barrel in London.

The move weighed on energy stocks. Chevron slid 1.3% to $118.71.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.99 yen from 112.18 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1776 from $1.1772.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European stock markets were rising. Germany's DAX gained 0.3%. France's CAC 40 rose 0.4%. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was up 0.3%. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi lost nearly 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.