Stocks fall, pulled down by tech and financial shares

Technology companies and banks are leading U.S. stocks slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple gave up 2% early Thursday, while Facebook lost 1.3% and Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost 1%.

Among financial companies, American Express fell 1.8% after announcing that its CEO was leaving.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,553.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82 points, or 0.4% to 23,076. The Nasdaq composite slid 43 points, or 0.7%, to 6,580.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.31%.