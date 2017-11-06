Tech stocks rise, but telecom shares tumble

Stocks were inching higher in the middle of the trading day Monday as technology and energy companies rose but phone companies slipped.

Chip maker Qualcomm was up 0.7% around noon EST, off earlier highs, after competitor Broadcom offered to buy it for $103 billion. Broadcom slid 0.7%.

Oil prices hit a two-year high as investors wondered whether turmoil in Saudi Arabia will affect crude oil supplies.

Sprint sank 12.5% and T-Mobile lost 5.7% after they ended talks about a potential deal over the weekend.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,589.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4 points to 23,543. The Nasdaq composite was up 7 points, at 0.1%, to 6,772. All three indexes finished at record highs Friday.