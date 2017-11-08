Stocks start down as banks and technology firms slide

U.S. stocks are lower Wednesday morning as falling interest rates continue to put pressure on banks, and as technology and energy companies also decline. For the second day in a row, investors are buying relatively safe, high-dividend stocks and selling shares of companies that have strong links to economic growth. That's a small reversal of the pattern that has played out since Donald Trump was elected president one year ago.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,587 as of 10:10 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32 points, or 0.1%, to 23,524. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 6,763. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 4 points, or 0.3%, to 1,474.

The S&P 500 has jumped 21% since Nov. 8, 2016, the day Trump was elected. That's a better one-year result than the same period after most recent presidential elections, although it trails the gains the market made in the year after President Obama was reelected in 2012. Technology companies have led the way with a 39% surge, and banks and other financial companies are up 32%. Industrial and basic materials companies have soared as investors bet on economic growth in the U.S. and the improving global economy.

BONDS: Bond prices edged up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.31% from 2.32%. Yields reached a seven-month high in late October but have slipped steadily since then, as investors expected rates to rise a bit more slowly. One reason for that is Trump’s nomination of Jerome H. Powell as next Federal Reserve chairman. Powell is expected to take a similar approach to Fed chief Janet L. Yellen and raise rates at a gradual clip. Some of the other candidates for the job were expected to take a more aggressive approach and raise rates faster.

Bank of America shares fell 1.4% to $26.81. Citizens Financial fell 1.2% to $37.22.

SNAP SNAPPED: Social media site Snap tumbled 12.2% to $13.28 after the company reported weak user growth and revenue in its latest quarter as it faces intense competition from Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp, among others. Snap lost more than $440 million in its latest quarter. The stock was on track for even larger losses before the company disclosed an investment from Chinese internet company Tencent.

ON HOLD?: Time Warner Cable fell 2.9% to $91.94 after AT&T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens said it's “uncertain” when AT&T will be able to finish buying the company. AT&T had expected to complete the deal by the end of the year. Stephens said AT&T is still in talks with the Justice Department about getting the $85-billion purchase approved. AT&T shares slipped 5 cents to $33.03.

TECH PAUSE: Technology companies went down in early trading. Payments processor Global Payments declined 2.3% to $101.52 after the company's quarterly report, and IT service company CSRA retreated 6.6% to $29.62. Technology companies are near record highs after a strong performance all year.

Take-Two Interactive bucked the trend, jumping 11.2% to $118.31 after the “Grand Theft Auto” and “NBA2K” publisher posted quarterly revenue that blew past estimates.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude declined 32 cents to $56.88 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 41 cents to $63.28 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.53 yen from 113.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1597 from $1.1589.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX and the FTSE 100 index in Britain each fell 0.1%. The French CAC 40 lost 0.2%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index shed 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.3%, and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.3%.