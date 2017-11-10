Stocks fall as healthcare and tech companies lose ground

U.S. stocks were falling Friday as healthcare companies skid. Technology companies also slipped as investors continued to sell on news that Senate Republicans want to delay a cut in U.S. corporate taxes by one year. Media companies and retailers gained ground. Stocks have risen for eight weeks in a row, their longest run in almost four years, but that streak is on track to end.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 7 points, or 0.3%, at 2,577 as of 10:10 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54 points, or 0.2%, to 23,407. The Nasdaq composite fell 13 points, or 0.2%, to 6,736. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,476.

The S&P 500 is down about 0.4% this week. It's been setting new record highs all year and climbed 5% over a winning streak that covered the previous eight weeks.

TAKEN ILL: Healthcare companies have been falling since late October. On Friday, prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health slid 2.3% to $59.17, and healthcare products maker Johnson & Johnson fell 1.2% to $138.68. Medical device maker Medtronic declined 1.8% to $79.33.

Among technology companies, which have soared this year, video game maker Activision Blizzard fell 1.4% to $62.64 on Friday morning, and Microsoft fell 60 cents to $83.49. Software maker Adobe Systems declined $1.64 to $180.28.

RETAIL ROCKETING: J.C. Penney leaped 16.6% to $3.21 after it said a closely watched sales measurement rose for the first time in more than a year. The company also took a smaller quarterly loss than analysts had expected. Elsewhere, Macy's built on its Thursday jump, rising 1.7% to $19.84. Department store competitor Kohl's climbed 2.7% to $42.29, and Foot Locker rose 1.3% to $30.99.

THE FORCE, AND SPORTS: Walt Disney rose 2.4% to $105.15. The entertainment giant said it received bigger payments from cable companies for ESPN and offered more details about its planned sports streaming services. The company also announced plans for another “Star Wars” film trilogy. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” released in late 2015, grossed about $2 billion, and investors also have high hopes for next month's “The Last Jedi.”

NewsCorp climbed 5.4% to $15.14 after the publisher of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post reported a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.

CHIPPED IN: Graphics chip maker Nvidia had another strong quarter, and Wall Street was pleased with results from the company's data center business. The stock climbed 4.1% to $213.65. It has doubled in value this year.

BONDS: Bond prices slumped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.38% from 2.34%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.21 yen, from 113.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.1667, from $1.1643.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil was unchanged at $57.17 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 9 cents to $64.02 a barrel in London.

OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 index in Britain fell 0.7%. The French CAC 40 and the German DAX both slipped 0.2%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8%, and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged down less than 0.1%.