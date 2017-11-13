Stocks waver between small gains and losses

U.S. stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading Monday. Investors are sizing up the latest company earnings and deal news, including a report that Hasbro has made an offer to buy rival toymaker Mattel. Healthcare and industrial companies are down the most.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,582 as of 7:20 a.m. Pacific Time. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 8 points, less than 0.1%, to 23,430. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points to 6,748. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

LET'S PLAY TOGETHER: Toy maker Mattel soared 19% to $17.41 following a report that rival Hasbro made an offer to buy the company. Mattel was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500. Hasbro rose 7.8% to $98.56.

SHOPPING MALLS: GGP climbed 5.6% to $23.45 after Brookfield Property Partners offered to buy the rest of the shopping mall owner for $14 billion, or $23 a share.

UNDER THE WEATHER: Several drugmakers and health insurers were trading lower. Mylan fell 1.1% to $37.76.

GE DIVIDEND: General Electric slumped 3.1% to $19.86 — the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 — after it said that it will slash its dividend in half to 12 cents per share, starting next month. The announcement came as investors gathered in Boston, where Chairman and CEO John Flannery detailed a significant retooling of the U.S. conglomerate.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38% from 2.40%.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 6 cents at $56.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 8 cents at $63.44 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.41 yen from Friday’s 113.54 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1664 from $1.1618. The pound slid to $1.3088 from $1.3126 as investors worried that British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a rebellion within her own party over the handling of the “Brexit” talks.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX shed 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 was down 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 was little changed. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%. Seoul's Kospi slid 0.5%. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 fell 0.1%. India's Sensex lost 0.4%. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Jakarta rose, while those in Taiwan and Singapore declined.