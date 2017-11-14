BUSINESS

Stocks open lower on Wall Street

Stocks opened lower on Wall Street on Tuesday as technology companies, banks and retailers sank.

TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, slumped 4.5% after reporting revenue and earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Dick's Sporting Goods reported a solid quarter but was down 5.9% after saying its earnings per share could drop as much as 20% next year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,574.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73 points, or 0.3%, to 23,367. The Nasdaq composite index fell 27 points, or 0.4%, to 6,729.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
54°