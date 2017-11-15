Stocks fall as tech and energy companies slump

Stocks are lower Wednesday on Wall Street, with the largest losses going to technology and energy companies.

Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 2%, and Halliburton dropped 2.9%.

The price of oil was down 0.7%, the day after its biggest single-day loss since October.

Target slumped 9% after issuing a weak forecast for the holiday shopping season. Other retailers were also lower.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,568.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 104 points, or 0.4%, to 23,306. The Nasdaq composite index fell 24 points, or 0.4%, to 6,712.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35%.