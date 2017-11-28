Stocks open broadly higher; some are lifted by deal news

Stocks opened broadly higher on Wall Street on Tuesday, and several companies were moving on deal news.

Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.3% after agreeing to be acquired by Arby's. Emerson Electric was up 2.6% after withdrawing its bid for Rockwell Automation.

RV maker Thor Industries soared 12.7% after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,606.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65 points, or 0.3%, to 23,645. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 6,882.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.