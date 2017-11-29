Stock indexes mostly fall as tech stocks sink and oil prices slide

Major U.S. stock indexes veered mostly lower in morning trading Wednesday, giving up some of their gains after the market's best day in two months. Technology stocks were down the most. Banks were up sharply as bond yields rose on new data showing the economy grew at a brisk pace in the third quarter. Oil prices headed lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,624 as of 8:29 a.m. Pacific time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71 points, or 0.3%, to 23,908. The Nasdaq composite fell 89 points, or 1.3%, to 6,823. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 8 points, or 0.5%, to 1,544. Falling stocks outpaced rising ones on the New York Stock Exchange.

TECH TUMBLE: Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and other big technology companies were giving up some of their recent gains. The sector is still by far the biggest riser this year, with a gain of 37.7%. Amazon dropped 3.7% to $1,150 on Wednesday morning. Facebook slid 4.2% to $174.80. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, fell 2.7% to $1,035.05.

PINK SLIP SLIDE: Autodesk sank 15.2% to $110.18 after the design software company said it would eliminate 1,150 jobs, or about 13% of its current workforce. Autodesk said the cuts will cost $135 million to $149 million. The company had a disappointing third quarter and gave a weak forecast.

ENCOURAGING DATA: The Commerce Department estimated that the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 3.3% in the July-September quarter. That would be the fastest rate in three years. The new estimate helped lift bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38% from 2.34%.

Meanwhile, the National Assn. of Realtors said its pending home sales index surged 3.5% last month. “We've had some pretty decent economic news,” said CFRA Investment Strategist Lindsey Bell.

BANKS BUMPED UP: Banks and other financial stocks posted solid gains, getting a boost from rising bond yields. Banks benefit from rising bond yields because they can charge higher interest rates on loans. Citizens Financial Group stock climbed 5.6% to $40.95.

NEW BOSS: Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 2.9% to $294.05 after the restaurant chain said it was looking for a new chief executive. The company is trying to recover from a sales slump following a series of food safety scares. Founder Steve Ells, who currently serves as chairman and CEO, will transition to executive chairman once someone new is in place at the top post.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 64 cents, or 1.1%, to $57.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 72 cents, or 1.1%, to $62.52 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.87 yen from 111.55 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1853 from $1.1837. The pound rose to $1.3432 from $1.3373 on reports that the British government is closer to agreeing on a divorce agreement with the European Union.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major European stock indexes were mixed. Germany's DAX gained 0.3%, and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.6%, but Britain's FTSE 100 slid 0.7%. Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.1%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.2%. India's Sensex slipped 0.1%, while shares in Southeast Asia were mixed. Australia's S&P ASX 200 added 0.5%.