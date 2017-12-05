Stock indexes rise as tech shares bounce back

U.S. stock indexes ticked higher Tuesday as some of the year's biggest winners picked themselves back up after recent stumbles.

Technology stocks recovered some of their sharp losses from Monday and the prior week, which helped offset drops for telecommunication stocks and other areas of the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,647, as of 11:15 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average ticked up 22 points, or 0.1%, to 24,312, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 59 points, or 0.9%, to 6,834.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

TECH CLIMBS: Chip makers and internet companies helped lead the way, with technology stocks in the S&P 500 rising 1.3%. It was the biggest gain by far of the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Micron Technology jumped 4.8% to $41.82, for example, and Nvidia rose 3.2% to $192.66.

It's a return to dominance for tech stocks, which have been this year's biggest winners due to strengthening profits and expectations for continued growth. In the first 11 months of the year, tech stocks in the S&P 500 rose twice as much as the overall index.

Tech began stumbling last week as expectations ramped up that Republicans in Congress would be able to push through their plan to overhaul the tax system. Tech firms already pay some of the lowest effective tax rates of companies in the S&P 500, so they have less to gain from the proposal. Plus, some skeptics have argued that tech stocks had become too pricey relative to their earnings.

That led to a 1.9% drop for tech stocks in the S&P 500 on Monday. Investors shifted out of the sector and into companies that stand to benefit most from lower corporate tax rates, such as telecoms and financial companies.

The Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul over the weekend, and it will try to reconcile that with the House's version, then send it to President Trump to sign.

REVVED UP: AutoZone rose 1% to $716.54 after the auto parts company reported higher revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

AutoZone's is the latest in a long line of corporate profit reports showing more growth than Wall Street forecast. The improving earnings have been one of the main reasons for the S&P 500's approximately 18% climb this year to record heights.

MARKETS ABROAD: European stock markets were mixed as negotiations continue for Britain's pending departure from the European Union.

France's CAC 40 and the FTSE 100 in London each slipped 0.1%. Germany's DAX was up 0.1%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1% and the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.3%.

YIELDS: Yields on Treasurys inched higher as bond prices slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.38%, from Monday’s 2.37%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar ticked up to 112.83 yen, from 112.60 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1823, from $1.1855, and the British pound fell to $1.3442, from $1.3471.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 4 cents to $57.49 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 5 cents to $62.50 a barrel.

Gold slipped $11.50 to $1,266.20 an ounce, silver fell 27 cents to $16.11 an ounce, and copper dropped 12 cents to $2.97 a pound.